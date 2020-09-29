Tripura HC seeks report from state govt on central team’s Covid suggestions

india

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 18:38 IST

The Tripura High Court on Monday asked the Biplab Kumar Deb-led state government to submit ‘action taken report’ on the basis of suggestions provided by a central team of doctors on tackling the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation.

The division bench of the high court comprising chief justice Akil Kureshi and justice Shubhashish Talapatra asked the Tripura government to submit the report before the next hearing which would take place on October 5.

The central team which consisted of senior doctors visited various parts of the state over a period of ten days till September 18.

On September 11, the court directed the state government to submit an affidavit within a week’s time providing information with regards to the infrastructure available in the state-run G B Pant Hospital situated in Agartala. This step was taken after a series of allegations regarding the health services provided to Covid-19 infected patients were doing the rounds.

Taking suo-motu cognisance of media reports on the condition of infected patients and their relatives in the hospital, the division bench observed that time has come when court needs to make inquiries from the government on matters related to the handling of Covid-19 crisis and health care facilities in Tripura.

Advocate general Arun Kanti Bhowmik informed the court that the state government would submit an affidavit on ‘action taken’ before the stipulated time.

Meanwhile, Tripura on Tuesday reported 432 Covid-19 cases and three more related-deaths which pushed the overall tally to 25,353, a health department official said. The total cases include 5,877 active cases, 19,180 recoveries and 273 deaths, the official added.

(With PTI inputs)