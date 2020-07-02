e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Tripura intern doctors protest over non-payment of stipends

Tripura intern doctors protest over non-payment of stipends

The protest ended in the evening after medical superintendent Dr Debasish Roy, including other medical officials, assured to solve the issue within a week.

india Updated: Jul 02, 2020 08:34 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, Agartala
The interns are given a stipend of nearly Rs. 18,000 as per the regulations.
The interns are given a stipend of nearly Rs. 18,000 as per the regulations. (ANI)
         

While Tripura was observing World Doctors’ Day on Wednesday, nearly 90 intern doctors of Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) protested over non-payment of their stipends for the past two months.

The protest ended in the evening after medical superintendent Dr Debasish Roy, including other medical officials, assured to solve the issue within a week.

The interns are given a stipend of nearly Rs. 18,000 as per the regulations.

Also read: Nearly 2 lakh new cases in past 12 days in India

“This is unfortunate that we were not paid our stipend even after working for 16 hours or beyond in the hospital. After we protested, we have been assured redressal to our problem,” said a medical intern.

Dr Roy said, “ It takes time to process the first stipends and they have joined as interns recently. We have talked to them and assured that their stipends would be credited to their bank accounts within a week. The health services are also normal now.”

tags
htsmartcast
top news
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
If elected in 2020 US polls, Joe Biden has a promise for ‘natural partner’ India
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
Military steps up vigil on LoC as tensions simmer along LAC
PMI, GST data indicate economic recovery
PMI, GST data indicate economic recovery
Covid-19 LIVE: Total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173
Covid-19 LIVE: Total number of samples tested up to July 1 is 90,56,173
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
‘Just don’t run Sachin Tendulkar out, you’d never hear the end of this’
GST faces challenge to meet higher revenue expectations
GST faces challenge to meet higher revenue expectations
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
Why most of us won’t need Covid vaccine: Oxford prof explains | On The Record
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyLadakhSushant Singh RajputLPG cylinder prices

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In