Kailashahar , The Tripura government has asked all government school teachers across the state to share their locations after reaching their respective schools, an official said on Tuesday. Tripura introduces e-attendance with shared location in govt schools: Official

Around 25,000 teachers, who are engaged in 4,912 schools in the northeastern state, have been asked to share their locations from June, the official said.

The government had earlier introduced e-attendance for the teachers. Since June, the state government has asked them to share their locations along with the e-attendance, the official explained.

"E-attendance with shared location has been introduced in all the government schools. Earlier only the e-attendance system was implemented in schools. But one more feature - share location of teachers has been inserted from June," Unakoti district’s education officer, Prasant Killikdar told PTI.

According to him, a teacher will have to click the "share location" option on the digital device only after entering school premises. Otherwise, it will not work.

"Once the process is done, the headmaster or headmistress will upload the presence of teachers of a particular school on the school management system, a digital platform. After doing this, the entire e-attendance with the location of teachers all over the state will be accessible from the chief minister to the secretary and director on a real-time basis," Killikdar, who is the joint director of the department said.

Terming the introduction of e-attendance along with sharing location a good development to ensure the presence of teachers in their respective schools, he said the system for recording the departure time of the teachers has not been implemented yet.

For the students, the class teachers are uploading the attendance during school days, he said.

Killikdar said the department has already constituted two inter-district committees for each district for conducting surprise visits to the schools.

"The teams conduct surprise visits to schools on a regular interval and submit their reports to the district education offices for forwarding them to the Director for taking necessary steps to ensure quality education," he said.

All these initiatives have been taken to ensure transparency in teachers' attendance in schools for better results, he said.

Due to the constant efforts, the performance of the state government's Vidyajyoti schools not only in Unakoti district but also across the state has improved this year compared to 2024, he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.