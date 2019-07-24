Tripura man lodges complaint against daughter for selling his granddaughter

A man in Tripura lodged a complaint with the police on Tuesday against his daughter and son in-law accusing them of selling their new-born daughter at Nailabari village in Khowai district, nearly 80 km from Agartala.

The police have detained the mother and also recovered the baby on Wednesday from one Bimal Debbarma to whom she had reportedly given the baby to look after.

Police said that the couple Madhabi Debbarma (32) and Sushil Debbarma (37) already had three children and became parents of their fourth child on July 19.

The couple got married 15 years back. Sushil is a daily-wage labourer. According to the complainant Jogesh Debbarma, Madhabi and her new-born daughter were discharged from the hospital on July 21.

But Madhabi returned home without the baby that made Jogesh suspicious. He suspected his daughter and son-in-law sold the child out of poverty and lodged a case against them.

“We got the complaint from grandfather of the new-born baby on Tuesday. On the basis of the complaint, we detained the mother of the baby today. During interrogation, she said that she gave the baby for adoption as she can’t look after four children due to financial crisis. According to her, there was no monetary transaction for adoption. But we are still investigating the matter,” said Officer in-charge of Champahowar Police Station Uttam Debbarma.

The baby is now with her grandfather.

First Published: Jul 24, 2019 22:49 IST