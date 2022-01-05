Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
india news

Tripura MLA disqualified two months after joining Trinamool Congress

Tripura MLA Ashish Das was served a notice under anti-defection law soon after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress.
Ashish Das in October last year shaved his head, took a dip in Ganga and offered prayers at Kalighat temple in Kolkata as mark of penance for joining the BJP. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 08:49 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

AGARTALA: Tripura Assembly speaker on Wednesday disqualified Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Ashish Das as member of state assembly, two months after he switched over to the Trinamool Congress.

Das won the 2018 Assembly polls on BJP ticket from Surma constituency in Dhalai district. He joined Trinamool Congress on October 31 during visit of the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to the state.

Das was sent a notice under anti-defection law soon after he joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

“Ashish Das joined Trinamool Congress and is involved in different party-related activities. He didn’t respond to the show cause notice even after he was given enough time. After considering pros and cons and different aspects of the constitution, the Assembly decided to cancel his membership,” assembly speaker Ratan Chakraborty told reporters at Agartala.

He added that they would soon send required documents to Election Commission to disqualify him.

In the first week of November 2021, the state government changed pension rules scrapping entitlements such as basic facilities and allowances of ex- legislators if they don’ complete their five-year term.

Ashish Das first made headlines in October last year after he shaved his head and took a dip in Ganga and offered prayers at Kalighat temple in Kolkata as mark of penance. He said he made a mistake by believing that BJP would end the alleged two-decade old misrule of the erstwhile Left Front government. “I will keep my head shaved till BJP rule is eradicated in 2023,” he said in Kolkata.

Das, who has been in Kolkata for the last three days, earlier praised Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee saying that she has emerged as the face of the opposition for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls after her victory in Bhabanipur by-poll. He also sparked off a controversy after his recent visit to Trinamool Congress office in Kolkata.

