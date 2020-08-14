e-paper
Home / India News / Tripura officer selects I-Day performers online to avoid overcrowding during Covid-19

Tripura officer selects I-Day performers online to avoid overcrowding during Covid-19

india Updated: Aug 14, 2020 16:31 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Agartala: An administrative officer in a Tripura district selected performers for this year’s Independence Day celebrations, to be held on Saturday, via online in a bid to avoid overcrowding because of the prevailing raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak.

Chandni Chandran, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM), Kanchanpur, in Tripura’s North District invited entries online – between August 6 and 13 -- for solo music and dance contests.

The winners of the competition have been invited to perform in the sub-divisional-level Independence Day celebrations programme on Saturday.

The participants have been divided into three distinct age categories such as 5-10, 11-15, and 16 and above for the solo music and dance competition on the occasion of the 74th Independence Day celebrations programme.

“The participants were asked to perform a dance on any patriotic song or sing any patriotic song on a social media platform and share online with me along with their name and age-group. We selected winners from each group and invited them to perform at the sub-divisional-level Independence Day celebrations programme on Saturday,” said Chandran.

The SDM authorities have selected nine winners – three and six for solo music and dance category, respectively – from among 40 participants.

“The winners will also be honoured with trophies and certificates. ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers, and paramedical staff, who are in the frontline battling the Covid-19 pandemic, will also be feted on the occasion,” the SDM added.

