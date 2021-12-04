Tripura State Rifles jawan kills 2 seniors, surrenders: Police

AGARTALA: Two Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel were allegedly gunned down by their colleague on Saturday at a camp at Konabon area in Sepahijala district, police said, adding that the accused subsequently surrendered.

According to a police officer, the accused, Sukanta Das (38), a rifleman of the 5th battalion of TSR, gunned down his seniors — Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia and Naib Subedar Kiran Jamatia — as he was “not given relief despite approval of his leave application”.

“Other members of the battalion, on hearing gun shots, rushed to the spot and found the subedar and naib subedar lying in a pool of blood. They were taken to a hospital, where the subedar was declared ‘brought dead’ and the naib subedar later succumbed to his injuries,” Krishnendu Chakravertty, the superintendent of police in Sepahijala, was quoted as saying by PTI.

“We arrested him after he surrendered before us. He has been booked for voluntarily causing injury, murder and under relevant sections of the Arms Act. He is likely to be produced before a court on Sunday after completing preliminary interrogation and other official formalities,” said a senior police officer.

Das joined TSR services in 2002.

Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb announced ₹5 lakh compensation to the families of both TSR personnel along with benefits under die-in-harness scheme.

“My homage to our brave personnel of Tripura State Rifles, Subedar Marka Singh Jamatia & Nb Subedar Kiran Jamatia who died while on duty today. My condolences to bereaved family. #Tripura govt has decided to give ₹ 5 Lakh each to bereaved families. They will also get benefits under the Die-in-harness scheme,” Deb posted on Twitter.

In 2018, a TSR jawan killed his wife and two children in West district before claiming his own life. In August this year, a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan killed himself with his service rifle in Khowai district.

