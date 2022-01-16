Tripura students’ body calls for strike on Monday over assault by traffic police

AGARTALA: The Twipra Students Federation (TSF), an indigenous students’ organisation of Tripura announced that it will hold a 12-hour strike across the state on Monday protesting against the reported assault on two varsity students by a Traffic police three days back, after their two-wheeler broke down on the road through which chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s convoy was supposed to pass.

The strike will be held from 5 am to 5 pm.

Two students, Angel Reang and Abhijit Debbarma were allegedly beaten up by a traffic policeman after their two-wheeler broke down at Circuit House in Agartala on January 13.

“The matter is very serious. This is violation of the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. Though the students filed complaint in the police station, the case is not registered yet. We called for the 12-hours strike demanding action against the traffic police, “ chairperson of TSF advisory board Upendra Debbarma told reporters while announcing the strike in Agartala. Debbarma is also joint secretary of North East Students Organization (NESO).

TSF general secretary John Debbarma said, “ We request people from all sections of the society to cooperate during the strike.”

Soon after the incident, different students’ organisations including the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Left students’ bodies protested against the incident and demanded prompt action against the traffic police.

Police registered a case based on the complaint filed by Traffic Police unit against the two students under Section 253 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Later, they started an inquiry into the incident under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (Traffic) Koyal Debbarma. The traffic constable, accused of assaulting the students, was removed from field duties till completion of the inquiry.

Tribal Welfare minister Mewar Kumar Jamatia condemned the incident and stressed on the inquiry into the matter. He didn’t comment on the strike called by the student body.

Jamatia is also general secretary of the BJP’s ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

BJP spokesperson Prabir Chakraborty said, “The government has already ordered for a probe into the matter. After inquiry, everything will be clear. This bandh has no logic and I appeal people not to support the bandh. I also appeal to the TSF to lift away their bandh till the inquiry report comes in.”