Tripura violence: Supreme Court stays criminal proceedings against journalists

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed criminal proceedings against two journalists of an online news portal who were accused by Tripura Police of spreading hate through their ground reporting of communal violence that broke out in the state in October.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Seeking quashing of the two FIRs registered against them on November 14, journalists Samrudhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha along with their employer – HW News Network, which is run by Theo Connect Private Limited -- approached the top court, alleging that action against them amounted to “targeted harassment of the press”.

A bench of justices Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, Surya Kant and Vikram Nath stayed all further proceedings in the two FIRs and issued notice to Tripura government and police with a direction to file a response within four weeks.

The FIRs registered against them mention charges of criminal conspiracy, promoting enmity and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony, breach of peace, making assertions prejudicial to national integration, which are punishable offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, the top court granted similar relief to three persons – two lawyers and a journalist -- who approached the court for relief after they were charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for releasing a fact-finding report on the alleged destruction of a mosque and other properties in the state.

Senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the two women journalists. said, “The journalists were picked up on the first FIR they faced for reporting the news. They have now been granted bail. But now, another FIR is registered to say that the journalists are wrong. This is not justified.”

The bench, while adjourning the matter, directed the petition to be heard along with the other matter pending in the top court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The petition filed by the news portal and its journalists said, “If the quest for truth and reporting thereof itself is criminalized, then the victim in the process is the idea of justice.”

A petition seeking independent probe into the Tripura violence is also pending consideration in the top court. Last month, the SC had issued notice on a petition filed by lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi seeking responses from the Centre, Tripura government and state police. This matter is expected to be heard on Monday.