Tripura voters in Mizoram’s list? Probe ordered

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:31 IST

The Tripura government has ordered a probe into the inclusion of 130 voters from the state’s Phuldungsei village on Mizoram voters’ list. The village that borders Mizoram is located over 300 kilometres from capital Agartala and has a population of 640.

“We have heard about the matter [and] already asked our concerned higher officials to conduct a probe into the matter,” said Tripura minister NC Debbarma.

Sub-divisional magistrate Chandni Chandran raised the issue in a letter to magistrate Raval H Kumar after the scrutiny of Mizoram’s voters’ list. She pointed out the 130 voters have been added to Mizoram voters’ list even as they are ration holders in Tripura.

She stressed the urgency of demarcating the exact boundary between the two neighbouring states and incorporating the entire Phuldungsei Village Council in Tripura.

“ ....the road leading to Kawnpui border village of Jampui hill RD block is regarded as the boundary between Tripura and Mizoram in Phuldungsei where the Eastern side belongs to Mizoram and the western side is Tripura. Traditional Phuldungsei VC [village council] as a whole (despite Eastern side falling in Mizoram) has been accepted as a part of Tripura.

Hence, the inclusion of the VC and its residents in Mizoram electoral rolls seems to be problematic. There is an urgent need to demarcate the exact boundary between Mizoram and Tripura incorporating the entire Phuldungsei VC in Tripura,” the letter said.

The village council elections in Mizoram would be held on August 27.

District Magistrate of Mizoram’s neighbouring Mamit district, Lalrozama, could not be reached for a reaction.

Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance founder Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Deb Burman said the boundaries of Tripura cannot be negotiable and asked the state government to deal with the issue firmly.

“We want an investigation on how people can hold two voting cards in two separate states and also demand that our state government take strict measures to ensure that no territory is seen as a part of another neighbouring state, “he wrote on his Facebook page.

He asked the state government to open a police outpost at Phuldungsei and cancel the election process and the illegal voting cards.