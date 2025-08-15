Agartala, Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said Tripura has seen a sharp decline in crimes since 2023. Tripura witnessing sharp decline in crimes: CM

Saha made the statement while addressing the Independence Day function at the Assam Rifles Ground in Agartala, where he hoisted the national flag.

"Tripura recorded 19.4 per cent fewer crimes in 2024 as compared to 2023, and 12.35 per cent fewer during the first five months of 2025 than in 2024," he said.

"A total of 110 cases are registered against per 1 lakh population in the state, while 422 is the national average," he added.

Saha said the state's law-enforcement agencies have achieved success in the fight against illegal drugs.

"There has been a 106 per cent increase in seizure of drugs and other narcotic items in 2024, as compared to the previous year. In the destruction of drugs, a phenomenal 132 per cent rise was registered during the period. It shows the state's bold stand against narcotics," he said.

The CM said the state police was working as the "second line of defence" at the international border with Bangladesh, assisting the BSF.

"Apart from arresting illegal immigrants, police have started taking action against those who are helping the infiltrators cross the border," he said.

The CM said the government has taken several initiatives to boost the tourism sector.

"Facelift works for Kasba Kalibari, Chaturdash Devta temple, Chhibimura, Amar Sagar, and Fatik Sagar are underway with ₹179.72 crore funding from Asian Development Bank," he said.

Saha said his government was also working to address the unemployment problem.

"A total of 19,765 regular posts in different government departments have been filled since 2018. As many as 23 job fairs have been organised in the past one year," he said.

Noting that the government has been working for the overall development of the tribal people, Saha said several externally aided schemes are being implemented in the state to uplift their socio-economic condition.

"To ensure the overall development of the tribal population, a World Bank-aided project worth ₹1,400 crore is being implemented in the state," he said.

