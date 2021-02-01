Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border

A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by the Border Security Police (BSF) at Belonia in South District of Tripura on Monday morning, police said.

Debipur village, where the incident took place is barely 45 metres away from zero point on the Indo-Bangla border and about a hundred km south of Agartala.

Jashim Mia was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.

Police said that they are investigating the matter.

"We are not yet in a position to say what led to the incident. A case will be registered," said a South District police official who did not wish to be named.

Soon after the incident at 10.30 am, villagers blocked a road demanding arrest of the BSF jawan after which the police rushed to the spot.

Khalek Mia, father of the deceased, told media persons that he was assaulted by some BSF personnel along the border where he had taken his cattle. Hearing his cry, Jashim rushed there and inquired why his father was assaulted. At this, a BSF jawan fired at him.

The BSF later issued a statement saying that it had to open fire after being attacked by cattle smugglers.

“7-8 persons attempted to damage the international border fence with an intention to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh. When the BSF tried to resist, the miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons. In self-defense, the BSF fired with pump action gun that led the miscreants to flee from the spot and one sustained injury,” it said.

" .. . Further learnt that the injured miscreant was evacuated to PHC Hrishyamukh and further referred to Sub Divisional Hospital, Belonia where the doctor declared him dead. FIR of the incident has been lodged in the Police Station and BSF has ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate into the matter," it said in the statement.