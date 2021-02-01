Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
A 22-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by the Border Security Police (BSF) at Belonia in South District of Tripura on Monday morning, police said.
Debipur village, where the incident took place is barely 45 metres away from zero point on the Indo-Bangla border and about a hundred km south of Agartala.
Jashim Mia was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival, police said.
Police said that they are investigating the matter.
"We are not yet in a position to say what led to the incident. A case will be registered," said a South District police official who did not wish to be named.
Soon after the incident at 10.30 am, villagers blocked a road demanding arrest of the BSF jawan after which the police rushed to the spot.
Khalek Mia, father of the deceased, told media persons that he was assaulted by some BSF personnel along the border where he had taken his cattle. Hearing his cry, Jashim rushed there and inquired why his father was assaulted. At this, a BSF jawan fired at him.
The BSF later issued a statement saying that it had to open fire after being attacked by cattle smugglers.
“7-8 persons attempted to damage the international border fence with an intention to smuggle cattle to Bangladesh. When the BSF tried to resist, the miscreants attacked them with sharp weapons. In self-defense, the BSF fired with pump action gun that led the miscreants to flee from the spot and one sustained injury,” it said.
" .. . Further learnt that the injured miscreant was evacuated to PHC Hrishyamukh and further referred to Sub Divisional Hospital, Belonia where the doctor declared him dead. FIR of the incident has been lodged in the Police Station and BSF has ordered a departmental inquiry to investigate into the matter," it said in the statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naveen Patnaik lauds Budget 2021, says dip in share of central taxes worrying
- The Odisha CM said the Centre's replication of the state scheme of Mamata and Mission Shakti was a logical step towards women empowerment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Darjeeling’s GJM, an ally of TMC, wants national body for Gorkhas
- The GJM said the All India Gorkha Assembly should be a pan-India statutory development body and all elected people’s representatives from the community should be its members.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores 250 accounts blocked in India for a controversial hashtag
- Twitter decided to restore the 250-odd accounts after a meeting with officials from the ministry of electronics and information technology
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha to start regular classes for students of IX and XI from February 8
- The state government has also approved a proposal to distribute happiness kits to around 1.83 lakh students of Classes I to VIII in five districts of Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tripura youth allegedly shot dead by BSF on Indo-Bangla border
- The BSF claimed its troopers were attacked by cattle smugglers following which they opened fire.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
11 patients have a narrow escape as fire breaks out in a Cuttack hospital
- Extension and construction work was being carried out in Sun Hospital at Tulasipur area when the fire started on the top floor. The hospital, among the biggest nursing homes in Cuttack, did not have many patients as construction work was going on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws stir: UP minister responds to farmer leader Naresh Tikait's remarks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mobile internet suspension now extended only in seven Haryana districts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Mamata says Union budget 'anti-farmer and anti-India'
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on privacy concerns to Google, WhatsApp, Amazon UPIs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores accounts restricted for talking about 'farmer genocide'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: A fortress in making in Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt orders probe by Revenue Commissioner into Shivamogga blast
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Patna HC raps Bihar govt for slow progress in cases of gang rapes of minors
- The court's observations came on an email complaint that child protection specialist of Unicef, Mansoor Qadri had sent to the Chairperson, Patna High Court Committee of Juvenile Justice and POCSO on January 15.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To prep for Char Dham yatra, Uttarakhand turns old buses into mobile shelters
- On the route to the Char Dham shrines, the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam is working on starting mobile shelters for tourists or pilgrims visiting the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox