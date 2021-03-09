Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Rawat to meet governor today amid resignation buzz
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat will meet the state governor this afternoon amid reports that he will resign. Earlier today, he returned to Dehradun after meeting the BJP leadership yesterday in Delhi amid complaints by a section of party MLas over his “style of governance”.
The CM has called a press meet, where he may announce his resignation before meeting with governor Baby Rani Maurya.
Upon his return, the CM was welcomed by his supporters at the state capital's Jolly Grant Airport. During his Delhi visit, he met BJP national president JP Nadda, home minister Amit Shah and party general secretary BL Santhosh.
Dhan Singh Rawat is reportedly flying to the state capital via private chopper amid buzz around leadership change.
Earlier, amid the soaring tension over the leadership issue, the CM had attended an urgent core committee meeting called upon by central observers including former Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh and state unit in-charge Gautam on Saturday. Forty-five party MLAs also flew down to Dehradun from Gairsain in an abrupt manner on Saturday in the core committee meeting which was called after a section of party MLAs expressed resentment over the CM's leadership style.
"The reports of Rawat being replaced as the CM is wrong. He will remain the CM of the state and under him the party will contest the next assembly elections in 2022," said state president Bansidhar Bhagat, adding that the CM had gone to Delhi to discuss the preparations for the events to mark the completion of four years of the BJP government on March 18.
State unit in-charge Gautam too refuted the reports of leadership change while speaking to mediapersons and said "there is no reason to replace him."
"Why would the party replace him? There are no corruption charges against him. He has brought many significant public welfare programmes like providing water connection at Re 1 and making the state the first one in the country to give Atal Ayushmann health card to all for free treatment up to ₹5 lakh in any hospital of the state," said Gautam.
Uttarakhand upheaval: What went wrong with Trivendra Singh Rawat?
Unhappiness had been brewing in the state party unit since 2018, a year after Rawat took over, but things gathered momentum last month.
The central agency has registered two cases a few weeks back to investigate money laundering.
India has set an ambitious target of 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030 with 175 GW deployment by 2022. This is the world's largest expansion policy according to the report.
