TRS accuses Goyal of ‘insulting’ delegation

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) on Wednesday demanded an unconditional apology from Union minister for food and civil supplies Piyush Goyal for allegedly humiliating a party delegation in New Delhi on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Telangana state finance minister and nephew of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, T Harish Rao alleged that the Union minister spoke in an insulting tone when the delegation of MPs and ministers met him to represent the paddy procurement issue.

Goyal told reporters in New Delhi that the TRS was trying to politicise the issue by camping in New Delhi. He said he was out of station for two days on official work, yet, “they came to Delhi and accused me of not giving them an appointment.”

“We are all busy with our work. They seem to have no work in their state and hence, came here to sit for two days. Who asked them to come?” Goyal had asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting strongly to the remarks, Harish Rao said Goyal had hurt the self-respect of 7 million farmers and 40 million people of Telangana. “The Telangana government’s delegation comprising six ministers and a dozen MPs went to the national capital, not because they don’t have work here, but to represent the farmers’ problems,” he said.

He said the tone and tenor of Goyal’s comments were unbecoming of a central minister. “What right do you have to humiliate our ministers and the state? We have not come to you begging or requesting. We only wanted to remind you of your responsibility of procuring paddy,” Harish Rao asked.

The state minister pointed out that the Union minister had a meeting with BJP leaders from Telangana before meeting the Telangana delegation. “You had time to give appointments to the state BJP leaders, but not to the Telangana government’s delegation. Our priority is farmers, but your priority is politics,” he criticised.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Harish Rao said the delegation was in Delhi to ask the Centre to clarify if it would procure the entire paddy during the current Kharif season or not. “Since the Centre had fixed the target of 40 lakh tonnes paddy and the state has already procured 50 tonnes from farmers and another 20-30 lakh tonnes is lying in the market, the delegation went to Delhi to request the Centre to enhance the target and lift the entire paddy,” he said.

Harish also took exception to Goyal’s remarks blaming the state government for not procuring paddy from farmers. He pointed out that the state government sent several letters to the Centre, requesting it to make all arrangements to lift the paddy stocks.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior BJP leader and lawmaker M Raghunandan Rao said the TRS government was conspiring to defame the Centre instead of finding a solution to the problem. “There is nothing wrong in Goyal asking the state delegation for running around Delhi, instead of coming to the rescue of farmers,” he said.

He alleged that the TRS was trying to politicise the paddy procurement issue only to cover up its inefficiency in addressing the issue at the state level.