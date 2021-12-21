TRS holds statewide protests against Centre over paddy purchase

Ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders and workers on Monday staged demonstrations and held dharnas across the state in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the Centre in purchasing paddy from the state.

Following a call given by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao at a party executive meeting on Friday, TRS activists, led by local MLAs and at some places ministers, took out processions and raised slogans accusing the Centre of adopting anti-farmer policies. As part of the stir, the TRS activists played ‘Chavu Dappu’ (drum beating done during funeral processions) and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At several places, farmers joined the protest rallies and demanded that the Centre procure paddy from them during the Rabi season as well.

KCR’s nephew and state finance minister T Harish Rao, who participated in the protest held in Gajwel town in Siddipet district, asserted that it was the responsibility of the Centre to procure food grain from the states as part of ensuring food security to the people. “But the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has miserably failed to discharge its duty only for political gains in Telangana,” he said.

He said at a time when the Centre was refusing to buy paddy from the state, Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Telangana were misleading the farmers by asking them to cultivate the crop during the Rabi season.

“Union minister G Kishan Reddy, who is representing Telangana in the Union cabinet, should come out with a statement as to whether the farmers should raise paddy or not and whether the Centre would purchase the same, if they raised the crop,” Rao demanded.

Kishan Reddy on Sunday accused chief minister Rao of raking up the paddy procurement issue to divert the people’s attention from the defeat of the TRS in the Huzurabad assembly seat by-poll last month.

At Mahabubabad district headquarters, state minister for women development and child welfare Satyavathi Rathod led the protests at the local agriculture market yard.

At Dubbak market yard, Medak parliamentarian Kotha Prabhakar Reddy led the protest rally, where the TRS activists burnt the effigies of the Prime Minister and the BJP leaders.

At Kazipet on the outskirts of Warangal, local MLA and government chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar held a huge rally, in protest against the alleged anti-farmer policies of the Centre. In Nalgonda, the TRS workers burnt the effigy of the Prime Minister in some villages and near agricultural fields.

Meanwhile, a delegation of ministers and parliament members of the TRS, who went to New Delhi on Saturday, protested at Telangana Bhavan against the denial of appointment by Prime Minister Modi, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union civil supplies minister Piyush Goel.

State agriculture minister S Niranjan Reddy told reporters in New Delhi that the Centre had set a target of 6 million tonnes of paddy for procurement during the Kharif season, but so far 4 million tonnes were procured.

He demanded that the Centre give a written assurance to the Telangana government over enhanced targets for paddy procurement during the Kharif. He said there was a record production of 10.3 million tonnes of paddy during the season.

“Union minister Piyush Goel assured in the Parliament that the Centre was ready to procure the entire paddy crop from Telangana, if supplied as raw rice. As we have reached the target of 60 lakh tonnes and at least 15 lakh tonnes of paddy is awaiting at market yards for purchase, we request the minister to issue orders immediately to enhance procurement targets,” he said.

State BJP leaders have maintained that there is no issue over paddy procurement and that the Centre would purchase paddy as per the agreement between the state government and central agencies.