TRS MLA son quizzed over family’s suicide

The Telangana police on Thursday took into custody Vanama Raghavendra Rao alias Raghava, son of Telangana Rashtra Samithi lawmaker Vanama Venkateshwar Rao, in connection with alleged suicides by a small-time businessman and three members of his family at Paloncha town of Bhadradri Kothagudem district on January 3, police officials said.

In a suicide note found on Thursday, the businessman had alleged that the MLA’s son asked him to send his wife to him, if he wanted to settle his property disputes, leading to protests by locals at the MLA’s house.

After the mass suicide, Raghava was absconding, police said.

A police official said on condition of anonymity that Paloncha police picked up Raghava from a guest house in Hyderabad and that he had been taken to Kothagudem for questioning before he would be formally arrested.

When contacted, Bhadradri Kothagudem superintendent of police Sunil Dutt did not confirm the arrest of the TRS MLA’s son. “So far, we have not made any formal arrest,” he said.

According to the first information report filed by Paloncha police on January 3, the small-time businessman, his wife and their daughter were burnt alive in a fire caused by gas leak from an LPG cylinder around 3.30 am on Monday. Another daughter, who sustained 80% burns, died on Wednesday at a government hospital in Kothagudem. The police recorded her statement at the hospital and said she mentioned family issues as a reason for the incident.

Initially, the police thought it was an accident, but a hand-written suicide note found in the four-wheeler of the head of the family on January 3 revealed that they had committed mass suicide unable to bear alleged harassment from Raghava.The police named Raghava as accused No. 2 in the case and he went absconding after the incident.

On Thursday morning, the police recovered a selfie-video from the man’s mobile phone, which he had reportedly recorded minutes before he and his family members died by suicide.

In the video, which was seen by HT, he alleged that Raghava had asked him to send his wife to him, if he wanted to settle his property disputes. The suicide note and the video triggered uproar in Kothagudem, with the opposition parties laying siege to Raghava’s residence and demanding that the TRS MLA be suspended from the party and his son be arrested immediately. They also called for Kothagudem bandh on Friday.

In a statement later, TRS MLA Rao said his son was ready to face any inquiry and that action could be taken against him if he was proved guilty.

Rao also declared that till the investigation is completed, Raghava would be kept away from the party activities.

