TRS seeks privilege motion over Modi’s comments on Andhra bifurcation move

HYDERABAD: Four Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Rajya Sabha members on Thursday sought a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly “demeaning and denigrating” the Parliament through his comments on the passage of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in the House in 2014. The bill was passed for Telangana’s creation as a state.

In his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the presidential address in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Modi questioned the procedures presiding officers adopted in the House during its passage.

In the notice for the privilege motion, TRS lawmakers K Kesava Rao, J Santosh Kumar, B Lingaiah Yadav, and K R Suresh Reddy referred to Modi’s comments. “The statement attempts to show the Parliament Houses in the most bad and contemptuous manner, denigrating, demeaning the procedures and proceedings of the House and its functioning. It tantamount to finding fault with the members of Parliament and the Presiding Officers for their conduct in the House,” the notice said.

The notice added even the decision to close the doors of the House during ruckus over the passage of the bill to prevent “disorder or mischief” of a handful of members was questioned. “...the August Houses run under the control and guidance of the Presiding Officer according to the book and whose word is always final. Finding fault on either count is a contempt of House, raising the issue of its Privilege.” The notice said Modi tried to find fault with such conduct of the presiding officers and “damned them as unruly”.

TRS lawmakers also staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha in protest against Modi’s comments. They held placards and raised slogans. The lawmakers sought an apology to the Telangana’s people.

Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh said the privilege motion has been referred to the chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and he will make a decision on the issue.

According to Parliamentary rules, if individuals or authorities violate or disregard any of the privileges, powers, and immunities of the House or members or committees thereof, they are liable for punishment for breach of privilege or contempt of the House.

The House has the power to determine what constitutes the breach of privilege and contempt. The penal jurisdiction of the House in this regard covers its members as well as strangers and every act of violation of privileges, whether committed in the immediate presence of the House or outside of it.

A person found guilty of breach of privilege or contempt of the House “may be punished either by imprisonment, or by admonition (warning), or reprimand”, according to chapter 16 of Rajya Sabha rulebook. Suspension and expulsion from the House are other punishments that may also be awarded to the members for contempt.

