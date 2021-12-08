TRS to boycott ongoing winter session over farm issues

New Delhi:

Accusing the central government of being anti-farmer, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said on Tuesday that it will boycott the ongoing winter session of Parliament, after days of protest over low central procurement of food grain in the southern state.

Shouting slogans against the Centre and in support of farmers, TRS MPs staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. All of them were dressed in black.

“This is an anti-farmer government, insensitive to the demands of the farmers,” said Keshav Rao, TRS leader in the Upper House. “Today, piles of grains are rotting on the roads in Telangana for the simple reason that the FCI (Food Corporation of India) is not lifting (buying) the produce.”

No elected representative likes to boycott Parliament, but the TRS is being forced to do so by the Centre, he said.

“Please be clear that we are against this government. We are an opposition party, not a fence sitter, and we want this BJP-led government to go,” Rao said while interacting with reporters after announcing that the party will boycott the remainder of the winter session.

The ruling party in Telangana has nine Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha members. They joined the opposition bloc during the ongoing session and attended its strategy meetings.