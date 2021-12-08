Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / TRS to boycott ongoing winter session over farm issues
india news

TRS to boycott ongoing winter session over farm issues

Shouting slogans against the Centre and in support of farmers, TRS MPs staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. All of them were dressed in black
TRS MP Keshav Rao during the winter session of Parliament in New Delhi on December 2. (PTI)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

New Delhi:

Accusing the central government of being anti-farmer, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) said on Tuesday that it will boycott the ongoing winter session of Parliament, after days of protest over low central procurement of food grain in the southern state.

Shouting slogans against the Centre and in support of farmers, TRS MPs staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday. All of them were dressed in black.

“This is an anti-farmer government, insensitive to the demands of the farmers,” said Keshav Rao, TRS leader in the Upper House. “Today, piles of grains are rotting on the roads in Telangana for the simple reason that the FCI (Food Corporation of India) is not lifting (buying) the produce.”

No elected representative likes to boycott Parliament, but the TRS is being forced to do so by the Centre, he said.

“Please be clear that we are against this government. We are an opposition party, not a fence sitter, and we want this BJP-led government to go,” Rao said while interacting with reporters after announcing that the party will boycott the remainder of the winter session.

RELATED STORIES

The ruling party in Telangana has nine Lok Sabha MPs and seven Rajya Sabha members. They joined the opposition bloc during the ongoing session and attended its strategy meetings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
India Covid-19 Cases
Civil Aviation Day
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal Wedding
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron vs Delta
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP