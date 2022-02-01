TRS MPs skip Kovind’s Budget session address in protest against Centre

Parliament members of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) abstained from the address of President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint session of House on the first day of the Budget session, which commenced on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The TRS MPs, who attended a six-hour-long meeting of the Parliamentary party at the camp office of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday night, decided to keep away from the Presidential address in protest against the alleged indifferent attitude of the Centre towards Telangana projects.

Rajya Sabha members K Kesava Rao, J Santhosh Kumar and K R Suresh Reddy were among MPs to skip the address.

The MPs, including nine Lok Sabha members and five Rajya Sabha members, left for New Delhi on Monday evening to attend the Parliament session from Tuesday, when Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman would present the annual budget, a senior TRS leader familiar with the development said.

At the parliamentary party meeting, KCR asked his party MPs to raise their voice in both the Houses if the Telangana does not get its due in the budgetary allocations to various sectors.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The chief minister gave us a comprehensive note of around 20 issues of Telangana to be raised in Parliament during the budget session. He has already written several letters to the Centre on various issues concerning the state,” TRS MP from Chevella G Ranjith Reddy said.

He pointed out that during the winter session, the TRS MPs had registered their protest over the faulty agriculture procurement policy of the Centre. “We shall watch out for Tuesday’s Union budget, and if the allocations to the state are not satisfactory, we shall raise our voice in the House,” Reddy said.

TRS chief KCR asked the MPs to put up a tough fight against the Centre, both inside and outside the Parliament, so that “the injustice to Telangana should be thoroughly exposed”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pending promises made in Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act such as setting up of Tribal University, Bayyaram steel factory and railway coach factory at Kazipet etc would be raised, apart from the release of pending funds as per the recommendations of the 14th and 15th Finance Commissions, the MP said.

The chief minister also asked the TRS MPs to coordinate with like-minded political parties in fight against common issues like the sale of public sector undertakings (PSUs).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON