The State Lorry Owners’ Association on Monday launched an indefinite strike to protest against the rising cost of diesel, hike in toll and RTO charges, and alleged harassment by transport department officials. Truckers begin protest against fuel price hike, toll-related issues

“The lorry industry is being severely affected with the rising operational costs and arbitrary enforcement. The RTO officers are harassing our drivers for bribes. Due to the rising cost of fuel, taxes, and tolls, it’s impossible for us to keep our vehicles on the road. We will not call off the strike until our demands are met,” GR Shanmugappa, president of the association said.

Diesel prices have reportedly gone up twice in the past six months. The most recent hike, implemented on April 1, saw a 2.73% increase, adding nearly ₹2 per litre to the cost. Citing this, the association issued a deadline of April 14 for the government to respond to their demands, particularly seeking relief from fuel prices and punitive RTO fees.

In a letter to its members, the Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association (FOKSLOAA) gave a call for an indefinite suspension of transport operations in Karnataka “for resolution of critical and long-standing issues faced by the road transport sector in the state”.

“Steep hike in Value Added Taxes (VAT) on diesel, resulted in an increase of ₹five per litre over the last nine months, severely escalating operating costs for transporters,” the letter said.

Shanmugappa said all categories of freight movement — including transport of construction materials like gravel and sand, petroleum tankers, agricultural produce, consumer goods, and other essential commodities — have been suspended.

The federation alleged that its stir was also against the unreasonable no-entry restrictions in Bengaluru, which hampers operational efficiency and timely delivery of goods, and the widespread harassment by Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFC) and microfinance institutions, including unlawful vehicle seizures and mental harassment of vehicle owners.

Meanwhile, the Airport Taxi Drivers’ Union has announced it will suspend operations on April 15 in solidarity, and may consider extending its protest,.

The government has not yet officially responded to the strike called by the association.

With inputs from PTI