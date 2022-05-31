Trudeau announces Canada handgun freeze with new law

The Canadian Government has introduced legislation that will bring in a national freeze on handguns in the country.

That announcement was made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and came just days after 19 children and two teachers were gunned down by an 18-year-old gunman with an AR-15-style rifle at a school in Uvalde, Texas on May 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Such incidents of gun-related violence in the United States were referred to by Trudeau during a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, as he said, “We need only look south of the border to know that if we do not take action, firmly and rapidly, it gets worse and worse and more difficult to counter.”

This is not a blanket ban on handguns but if passed, the new law will “prevent individuals from bringing newly acquired handguns into Canada and from buying, selling, and transferring handguns within the country,” according to a release from the PMO.

In effect, Trudeau said Canada was “capping the market for handguns.”

The proposed bill also includes several others measures like taking away firearms licenses of those involved in acts of domestic violence or criminal harassment, such as stalking, countering gun smuggling and trafficking, It will also create a new “red flag” law that will enable courts to require that individuals considered a danger to themselves or others surrender their firearms to law enforcement, while protecting the safety of the individual applying to the red flag process.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“One Canadian killed by gun violence is one too many. I’ve seen all too well the tragic cost that gun violence has in our communities across the country. Today, we’re proposing some of the strongest measures in Canadian history to keep guns out of our communities and build a safer future for everyone,” Trudeau said.

After Canada’s worst mass shooting left 23 dead in rural Nova Scotia in April 2020, the government banned 1,500 types of military-grade or assault-style firearms. However, gun violence in Canada, though low in comparison to that in America, has increased in recent years. According to data from Statistics Canada, after a gradual decrease between 2009 and 2013, the rate of firearm-related homicides has increased since 2013, with a single decline in 2018. As a result, the proportion of homicides that involved a firearm rose from 26 per cent of all homicides in 2013 to 37% in 2020.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

New Democratic public safety critic, MP Alistair MacGregor, indicated his party would be willing to work with the Liberals to get the proposed law passed. “We want to believe that today’s announcement on gun violence is an urgent priority and not just another political stunt from this government, but there is a pattern of behaviour from the Liberals to only use gun violence as a means to score political points,” he said in a statement.

Many in the Conservative Party criticised the proposal as unhelpful, with the party’s parliamentary critic for public safety, Conservative MP Raquel Dancho tweeting, “Today’s announcement fails to focus on the root cause of gun violence in our cities: illegal guns smuggled into Canada by criminal gangs.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The new measures are assured of passing in Canada’s Parliament as the ruling Liberals and leftist opposition New Democrats have enough votes.

“Other than using firearms for sport shooting and hunting, there is no reason anyone in Canada should need guns in their everyday lives,” Trudeau said. “We need less gun violence. We cannot let the gun debate became so polarised that nothing gets done. We cannot let that happen in our country. This is about freedom. People should be free to go to the supermarket, their school or their place of worship without fear.”

With agency inputs

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON