'True artist, game changer': Pakistan singer Bilal Saeed pays tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala

Pakistan singer Bilal Saeed on Tuesday expressed grief over the death of Indian Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, who recently was shot dead in a gang rivalry. In a condolences post on Instagram, Saeed called the rapper a "true artist and a game changer." He also hailed the rapper for "revolutionising" the desi music scene.

"I will always remember you from your first song ‘SO HIGH’, a true artist and a game changer; the way you revolutionised Desi music, it was a show to watch," he said in the Instagram post. "So original that Moosewala pind (village) looked cooler than any city in the world and it inspired so many to be original. I remember our conversation over the phone. You were so humble brother. You have my respect forever! your music will always live with us!" he added.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu -- known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala-- was driving in his SUV when he was attacked by suspects who fired about 30 bullets on Sunday afternoon. He was immediately rushed to the local hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.

His body was brought home amid heavy security arrangements earlier in the day, with hundreds of fans accompanying. The final rites will take place around 1pm at their ancestral agricultural land at Moosa village in Mansa district.

Viresh Kumar Bhawra, state police chief, said the killing "looks like an inter-gang rivalry." A Canada-based gangster known as Goldy Brar, meanwhile, "has claimed the responsibility on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang" for the murder.

The 28-year-old rapper earned a particularly large following among the Punjabis in India as well as in the UK and Canada. He was known for his catchy rap videos which portrayed him as a man who fought for the community's pride and delivered justice.

The rapper unsuccessfully contested state elections as a candidate for India's main opposition Congress party earlier this year.

