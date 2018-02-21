Trump Jr in India describes father as ‘incredible visionary’

Donald Trump Jr, son of the US President Donald Trump is travelling to India as a private citizen and not in an official capacity, the State Department has said.

“We certainly are aware that Mr Trump is in the region, that he’s there as a private citizen, not as an official US government in any capacity,” State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told reporters at her daily news conference.

The son of the US President is currently on a business trip India. He is executive vice president of the Trump Organization which is developing a number of high profile properties in various parts of the country.

He is scheduled to speak on “Reshaping Indo-Pacific Ties: The New Era of Cooperation,” at the Economic Times Global Business Summit.

Nauert said the US embassy is in touch with the secret service, because he is afforded secret service protection.

“And so any time we have an official or someone who would go over there who does have secret service protection, there is some amount of coordination and conversation. But overall, the US embassy does not have any kind of role in that visit,” she said.

“He is there as a private citizen and I don’t have any comment beyond that regarding his trip,” the spokesperson said.

However, Citizens for Ethics, a government ethics and accountability watchdog organisation alleged that this was a violation of ethics.

“By offering a meeting with Donald Trump Jr to buyers, Trump’s business is essentially auctioning off access to the US president’s son. What’s to stop Don Jr from talking about a policy issue with a buyer and then bringing it up with his father?” it said in a tweet.

“A secret service detail is accompanying Donald Trump Jr. to India where he is promoting Trump real estate. Which means his trip to make a profit for the Trump Organization is costing taxpayers money,” it said.

“Donald Trump Jr. is going to India to sell real estate for his family business. Why is he giving a speech on foreign policy?” it asked.

Later in the week, Trump Jr. is scheduled to give a speech about Indo-Pacific relations at a New Delhi business summit, sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.