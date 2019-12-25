e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / India News / Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’

Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’

Donald Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

india Updated: Dec 25, 2019 15:46 IST
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse
Palm Beach, United States
The scene from the movie Home Alone 2. (Photo @milkykeju)
The scene from the movie Home Alone 2. (Photo @milkykeju)
         

Long before taking up residence in the White House, Donald Trump appeared in “Home Alone 2” -- a turn on the big screen he described as an “honor.”

Trump spoke with deployed members of the military on Tuesday, and one asked him about his appearance in the Christmas film.

“I was a little bit younger, to put it mildly... It turned out to be a very big hit, obviously. It’s a big Christmas hit, one of the biggest,” said Trump, who had just acquired the Plaza Hotel in New York, where several scenes for the 1992 film were shot.

“It’s an honor to be involved in something like that,” said the president, who appeared briefly in the movie.

In the film, little Kevin -- played by Macaulay Culkin and again separated from his parents -- struggles to find his way through the gilded hotel.

He stops a man in a long black overcoat and red tie to ask him for directions to the lobby.

“Down the hall and to the left,” replies Trump.

Actor Matt Damon claimed in a 2017 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that the businessman would allow films to be shot in his buildings as long as he received a part.

Trump is thus -- most of the time playing himself -- in the credits of some 20 films and series, including “Zoolander” and “Sex and the City.”

tags
top news
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
BSY backpedals on compensation to families of 2 killed in CAA protest
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Jadavpur University student shreds copy of CAA at convocation ceremony
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Post Jharkhand poll rout, BJP-JDU spar over ‘change in CM face’
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Bumrah misses Ranji match before India comeback as Ganguly steps in-Report
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Google Pay users, here’s how you can deal with UPI fraudsters
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
Trump says it was an ‘honour’ to appear in ‘Home Alone 2’
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
What’s next for Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh?
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
‘NPR is first step towards NRC’: Owaisi accuses Amit Shah of misleading people
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news