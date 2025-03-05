Trump says time to get back at countries that used tariffs against the US

President Donald Trump has said countries have used tariffs against them for decades, and now it is their turn, citing high duties countries such as India, South Korea, and China imposed on US goods. In his nationally televised address to a joint session of Congress, Trump said “reciprocal tariffs” and non-tariff actions to balance out years of trade imbalances will follow on April 2. US President Donald Trump at a joint session of Congress. (REUTERS)

Higher US tariffs were unlikely to immediately impact India as New Delhi and Washington were resolving differences through dialogue. Commerce minister Piyush Goyal left for the US on Sunday for negotiations expected to pave the way for headway on a multi-sector bilateral trade agreement (BTA). The negotiations were expected to cover industrial and agricultural labour-intensive sectors as part of a $500-billion bilateral trade road map agreed upon during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting with Trump on February 13 in Washington.

India and the US proposed to conclude the first part of a “mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement” by fall 2025. The commerce ministry was coordinating with departments to calibrate possibilities for India-US trade in respective sectors, potentially including reciprocal tariff concessions.

Trump’s comments on Tuesday came on the day new 25% tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada took effect. Fresh duties have also been imposed on Chinese goods, sparking trade wars that could hurt growth and raise prices in the US facing years of high inflation.

Trump’s moves are likely to upend nearly $2.2 trillion in annual trade. Trump has accused the top three trading partners of failing to do enough to stem the flow of fentanyl and its precursor chemicals into the US.

China’s foreign affairs ministry said if war is what the US wants, be it a tariff war, a trade war, or any other type of war, they are ready to fight until the end.