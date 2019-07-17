Truth, justice have prevailed: PM Narendra Modi on Jadhav verdict

Welcoming the verdict of the International Court of Justice on Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said “truth and justice” have prevailed.

He also said his government will “always work for the safety and welfare of every Indian”.

In a major victory for India, the ICJ ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Jadhav pronounced by a Pakistani military court.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death on charges of “espionage and terrorism” after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

“We welcome today’s verdict in the @CIJ_ICJ. Truth and justice have prevailed. Congratulations to the ICJ for a verdict based on extensive study of facts,” the prime minister tweeted.

He said he is sure that Jadhav “will get justice”.

A bench led by President of the court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an “effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Mr Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav”.

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 21:35 IST