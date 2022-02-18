TTD approves 3,096-cr budget, to ban private restaurants on Tirumala hills

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the popular hill shrine of Lord Venkateshwara at Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, has projected an annual budget of ₹3,096 crores for the financial year 2022-23 and decided to ban private restaurants, among other major resolutions.

The budget was approved at the TTD trust board meeting convened by board chairman Y V Subba Reddy at Annamayya Bhavan in Tirumala on Thursday. The budget estimate for 2022-23 is slightly higher than the revised budget of ₹3,000 crores for 2021-22.

The TTD hopes to generate ₹910 crores through hundi (cash donation chest) collections, ₹365 crores through prasadam sales (food offering of the god, including laddu), ₹126 crores through the auction of human hair offered by devotees, ₹95 crores from accommodation charges, ₹120 crores through Arjitha Sevas (paid services to the god), ₹242 crores through special darshan tickets and ₹668.51 crores in the form of interests from cash deposits in various banks, Reddy told reporters.

Disclosing the board resolutions, chairman Reddy said as the intensity of the Covid-19 pandemic has slowed down, the TTD, following the directives from the state and the Central governments, would resume all its Arjita Sevas and darshans on March 1. They were stalled since March 2020.

The board has also decided to disallow private restaurants and eateries on Tirumala hills. “All the pilgrims will hereafter get Anna Prasadam (food) free of cost. The food outlets and kiosks would be set up at all major junctions to ensure that the pilgrims would get uniform food free of cost,” Reddy said.

He said those who have been running private restaurants and other eateries would be given licences to run other enterprises on the Tirumala hills.

The TTD also decided to do away with the proposed Science City at Tirupati and take back 50 acres of land allotted to the same in 2017. In its place, the board decided to build a spiritual centre, the foundation for which would be laid by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy shortly.

In 2017, the then Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government decided to set up the first Science City in the country in collaboration with the Union ministry of science and technology. The science city was to consist of a space and defence museum, a children’s museum, a planetarium with IMAX theatre, human evolution museum etc. The proposal did not materialise after the change of government in May 2019.

The TTD board approved the construction of an exclusive Sri Padmavati Children’s Hospital at ₹230 crores. The chief minister would lay the foundation stone for the same shortly.

The board also decided to set up a trust fund costing ₹25 crores for providing cashless treatments for TTD employees and pensioners at corporate hospitals.

The TTD decided to lease out the Sri Padmavati Nilayam at Tiruchanoor to the state government for setting up a Collector Office for the proposed new Sri Balaji district. It also decided to revive the old Annamaiah Margam (a route on which 15th-century saint composer Annamayya trekked Tirumala hills) and approach the forest department for taking up permanent development works on the ancient route.

The TTD board directed the officials to make a feasibility study of gold plating of the Lord Venkateshwara temple’s Maha Dwaram, Bangaru Vakili and Gopuram.

