TTD changes VIP break darshan timings to facilitate common devotees

Hyderabad Starting Thursday, VIPs and donors who used to have a pre-dawn darshan of Lord Venkateshwara of the famous hill-shrine of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district would have to wait till 8 am.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD), which manages one of the country’s richest temples at Tirumala, on Wednesday announced the change of timings for the VIP break-darshan of the presiding deity from 5.15 am to 8 am from December 1.

“The decision was taken at the TTD trust board meeting held in September, keeping in view the larger interests of common devotees to avoid long waiting hours for darshan,” TTD spokesman Thalari Ravi said.

The TTD had received several complaints from common devotees that they were forced to wait in the queue compartments overnight for the darshan of the deity, facing a lot of hardships for the sake of the VIPs who were getting the darshan of the Lord before dawn, which is considered to be auspicious time.

“For several years, only the VIPs have been getting the first darshan of the deity in the day and the common devotees are allowed for darshan only after them. As early morning darshan slots were completely dedicated to VIPs and Seva ticket holders, commoners were forced to wait for hours to have darshan. Keeping this in view, the board has decided to change the timings for the VIP break darshan slot,” the spokesperson said.

Along with the VIPs, a large number of donors for Sri Vani Trust, created to collect donations for taking up construction of temples across the country, have also been entitled to the break darshan early in the morning. Now, they, too, have to wait till 8 am.

Meanwhile, starting Wednesday, the TTD also made arrangements for issuance of offline tickets for Sri Vani Trust at Madhavam Rest House in Tirupati. TTD joint executive officer Veerabrahmam opened the Sri Vani ticket counters at the rest house.

Speaking to reporters, the TTD JEO said hitherto, those who donated ₹10,000 to Sri Vani Trust could get one VIP break ticket of ₹500 at Tirumala only. “Donors had to visit Tirumala one day ahead and submit papers for tickets. TTD management had noticed the hardships of donors and hence commenced issuance of these tickets offline at Tirupati,” he said.

Veerabrahmam said the new system would be helpful to devotees as they could stay at Madhavam which is close to bus station and railway station and leave for Tirumala early morning directly for darshan.

He said the Sri Vani trust funds are being used for the rejuvenation of dilapidated ancient temples, building new temples and bhajan mandirs.

