Tirupati, Senior YSRCP and former TTD chairman leader B Karunakar Reddy has accused the NDA coalition government of "conspiring" to hand over highly valuable TTD land to luxury hotel group Oberoi under the guise of tourism development. TTD land transfer to Oberoi hotels biggest scam in temple history: YSRCP leader Karunakar Reddy

Karunakar Reddy alleged that over 20 acres of prime TTD land near Alipiri, valued at more than ₹460 crore as per registration records and over ₹3,000 crore in open market terms, was exchanged for tourism department land worth about ₹18 crore.

"This is a conspiracy by the NDA coalition government to hand over highly valuable TTD land to luxury hotel group Oberoi under the pretext of tourism development," Karunakar Reddy said in a press release issued late on Wednesday.

This is outright looting of Lord Venkateswara's property and the biggest scam in TTD history, far bigger than TTD's any other scam, he alleged.

The YSRCP leader claimed the land exchange was carried out without transparency, with registrations being executed quietly, "raising serious questions over the intent and legality of the transaction".

He further alleged that the government extended major concessions to Oberoi, including waiver of nearly ₹2 crore towards building fund and around ₹26 crore in stamp duty and lease-related charges.

Recalling a government order issued on June 2, 2007, during the tenure of former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh late YS Rajasekhara Reddy, Karunakar Reddy said the seven sacred hills of Tirumala, including the disputed land, were legally protected.

Handing over such protected temple land to a private five-star hotel chain was illegal, immoral, and unprecedented, he alleged, adding that TTD gained no benefit from the exchange.

The opposition leader also questioned how construction was permitted, allegedly without forest clearances despite the presence of red sandalwood trees, and dismissed claims that a 100-room hotel required 20 acres of sacred land.

Alleging silence from seers and religious heads, Karunakar Reddy urged them to oppose what he termed a 'systemic plunder' of Lord Venkateswara's assets.

Holding Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh responsible, he demanded cancellation of the land transfer and called upon devotees to protect the sanctity of TTD properties. Meanwhile, there was no immediate reaction from the ruling TDP.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.