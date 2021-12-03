TTD ropes in experts to find solutions to landslides on Tirumala Hills

The landslides triggered by heavy rainfall on the hills of Tirumala, a major pilgrim centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district, in the early hours of Wednesday caused extensive damage to the ghat road so much so that it will take at least three to four weeks to repair it, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which manages the temple of Lord Venkateshwara on Tirumala, has sought help from a team of engineering experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi and Chennai, to find a permanent solution to prevent landslides in future, as thousands of pilgrims travel on the ghat road every day.

TTD trust board chairman Y V Subba Reddy, who held a meeting with the experts from the IITs and engineering officials on Friday, said the second ghat road (used for the uphill journey of pilgrims from Tirupati to the hill shrine of Tirumala), and its retaining walls, which suffered huge damages due to Wednesday’s landslides, would be restored at least by December end.

Reddy asked the engineers to suggest measures to ensure that the remaining part of the hill which caved in, should not witness further landslides.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The parts of the hill, identified as a potential threat to pilgrims travelling on the ghat road should be sealed using chemical technology or removed carefully. The safety of the pilgrims is paramount and we are prepared to spend any amount of money to prevent further landslides,” the TTD chairman said.

He asked the experts – K S Rao from IIT, Delhi and S Sripad from IIT Madras, along with retired chief engineer of TTD Ramachandra Reddy – to come up with a report on how to avert landslides in future.

A senior official of the TTD said the team of experts, who went round the areas where landslides occurred to study the nature of rocks and the causes for the landslides, is expected to submit a report to the TTD by Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“According to preliminary assessment, it would take at least three months to come up with a lasting solution for the landslides on Tirumala,” the official said.

An expert from Delhi IIT, K S Rao told reporters that unprecedented rains on the Tirumala hills for over a week, resulted in the landslides. “The rocks that rolled down the hills were of the weight of 30-40 tons each and hence caused extensive damage to the ghat road and the retainer walls at four to five places. There is a likelihood of rock falls in five to six other spots in future,” he said.

Rao said there were rain-triggered landslides on the Tirumala ghat road in 2017, too, but this time, the magnitude was greater. “During 2017, critical spots were cushioned with mesh fencing, rock belting and other such means of technology,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The experts called for creation of a proper drainage system along the ghat roads and the Seshachalam forest and hill ranges, so that there is no percolation of water on the hills leading to landslides.

The TTD chairman directed that the authorities take steps for allowing traffic through a link road that connects the second ghat road beyond the damaged portion, from Saturday, after examining the safety aspects.

At present, traffic for to-and-fro travel to Tirumala is being allowed only on the first ghat road on alternate hours – one hour for the uphill journey and one hour for the downward journey. “This is resulting in the pilgrims waiting for hours at Tirumala, Alipiri foothills and bus stand. If the people are allowed to take the link road, it will ease the traffic to a large extent,” Reddy added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}