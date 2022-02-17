TTD moves to develop Hanuman ‘birthplace’

Despite strong objections from the Kishkindha trust of Karnataka’s Hampi, and a direction from the Andhra Pradesh high court, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Wednesday laid the foundation stone for the development of Hanuman Janmabhoomi on Anjanadri, one of the seven hills of Tirumala.

Amid controversy over the birthplace of Hanuman, the priests performed the bhoomi puja near Akasaganga, where the temples of Anjana Devi and Bala Anjaneya are existing, in the presence of spiritual personalities, including Visakha Sarada Peetham seer Swarupannda Saraswati, Chitrakoot mutt seer Ramabhadracharyulu, Ayodhya Rama Janmabhoomi Trust treasurer Govindadev Giri and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Koteswara Sarma.

On Tuesday evening, hours before the event, the Andhra Pradesh high court directed that the TTD should not take up any new temple construction at Anjanadri, claiming it to be Hanuman’s birthplace.

Reacting to a petition filed by a Kurnool-based activist on Tuesday, the high court also asked the TTD not to disturb the environment nor take up any forest clearance for the structure. It, however, permitted to perform bhoomi puja for the development of the existing temples at Akasaganga.

Speaking after the foundation stone laying ceremony, TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy clarified that they would only develop the entire premises to provide more facilities to pilgrims, and would not take up any temple construction at Akasaganga.

He, however, declared that the TTD firmly believed that Anjanadri is the birthplace of Hanuman and had made a declaration to this effect after a thorough study by an expert committee in this regard.

TTD executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy told reporters later that Govindananda Saraswati Swamy of Sri Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust of Kishkindha in Karnataka had made all the efforts to stall the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Anjanadri temple development.

“He might be behind the filing of a petition in the court. But we shall submit to the court all the evidence to prove our claim,” he said.

In April last year, the TTD announced that Anjanadri was the birthplace of Lord Hanuman. The TTD claim was based on a report submitted by an eight-member expert committee formed in December 2020 and headed by Professor Sannidhanam Sudarshana Sharma, vice-chancellor of Sri Venkateshwara Vedic University.

However, the TTD claim was strongly contested by the Hampi trust, which called it a “daiva droham” (betrayal of god). Founder of the trust, Govinandananda Saraswati asserted that the actual birthplace of Lord Hanuman is located in Pampa-kshetra (Hampi) on the banks of the Tungabhadra River. He quoted poet Valmiki’s Ramayana to assert his claim.

Addressing the gathering, Chitrakoot mutt seer and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ramabhadracharyulu declared that Anjanadri is the real birthplace of Lord Hanuman. He read out slokas from ancient scriptures that indicate that Anjana Devi had done penance in the hills of Tirumala and had given birth to Lord Hanuman.

Rama Janma Bhoomi Trust treasurer Govind Giri, however, called for avoiding disputes over the birthplace of Hanuman. “There are many ancient places in the country, which are caught in similar disputes. It is very difficult to find evidence for the same. I request the people not to create any controversies over Hanuman birthplace and focus on invoking the power of Hanuman through worship,” he said.

The TTD executive officer said the development of Anjanadri would cost around ₹35 crores, which would be borne by two donors -- Narayanam Nageswara Rao and Murali Krishna -- and the design for the development was made by renowned art director Ananda Sai.

“The developmental works are expected to be completed within a year,” Jawahar Reddy added.

