Diphu , : Once shy and uncertain, Maibising, Barnabas, Jyotsna, and Hardward are now stepping forward as changemakers in Assam’s remote Karbi Anglong hills — armed not with degrees or capital, but with purpose and community spirit. Turning uncertainty into enterprise: Rural youth lead change in Assam's Karbi Anglong

They are part of a new generation of rural entrepreneurs being nurtured under Riso Ejang, a grassroots initiative that’s helping local youth turn ambition into action and unemployment into opportunity.

They are among 10 ‘Entre Leaders’ being mentored under Youth Engagement towards Financial Prosperity and Self-Actualisation, an initiative locally known as Riso Ejang.

The programme encourages entrepreneurship within the social and ecological realities of the region, while tackling the pressing issue of unemployment.

This project is being spearheaded by Dhriiti – The Courage Within, an NGO working for the promotion of entrepreneurship and micro enterprises among the youth.

"With this programme, we aim to ignite a new wave of youth-led change in Karbi Anglong," said Nidhi Arora, co-founder of Dhriiti.

"We believe the Entre Leaders emerging from this journey will not only create meaningful livelihoods for themselves and others, but also become catalysts of resilience — strengthening their communities through entrepreneurship and enterprise."

"At Dhriiti, we have a 15-year vision to support the youth of Karbi Anglong in building a region that is financially secure, socially just, and ecologically vibrant," she added.

Launched in July 2024, the project is currently working across six villages in the hill district, with the goal to empower local youth to envision and work towards financially independent, socially conscious and ecologically sustainable futures.

In its first year, young men and women were identified for their leadership and entrepreneurial potential and trained through a rigorous orientation process and a series of four residential training sessions.

Each Entre leader is now mentoring peers in their communities — engaging over 70 young people through local youth groups.

Together, they have formed youth groups, conducted learning sessions and led discussions on financial independence, community issues and climate-conscious action.

Maibising, an Entre Leader from Chowkihola, said the programme has opened up opportunities to learn, grow and represent the community through various workshops, exposure visits and hands-on experiences.

"A defining moment in this journey was the opportunity to visit Nepal, an experience that broadened my perspective and deepened my appreciation for cross-border collaboration and community-driven initiatives," Maibising added.

For Barnabas Singnar, an Entre Leader from Koilamati, it has been a learning experience, filled with opportunities to grow and explore new places.

"One of the most inspiring visits was to Mriitika, where I witnessed the beautiful transformation of mud into earrings, necklaces, and ornaments, a perfect blend of creativity and tradition. Throughout this journey, I have also learned the importance of savings and financial discipline, lessons that will stay with me for life," Barnabas said.

Being groomed under the initiative, it provided Jyotsna, another Entre Leader from Koilamati, to emerge as a youth ready to face challenges on par with peers from across the country.

"As a shy young woman who had never left her district, I soon found myself flying to Kolkata to attend a Youth Convening in the Sundarbans," she said, terming it a defining moment for her.

Currently upskilling herself in tailoring at a centre in Diphu, Jyotsna aims to create a space where local women can gain skills, earn with dignity and build brighter futures.

For Hardward Handse, an Entre leader from Chowkihola who runs a homestay, the support of Dhriiti has helped him gain fresh ideas and improve his enterprise.

"My dream is to share the rich culture of Karbi Anglong with the world through meaningful experiences, local traditions and warm hospitality," he said.

The initiative has drawn praise from elders of the community.

Raj Teron, headman of Koilamati, said it has led to a transformation among the youth.

"They are no longer waiting for change, they are becoming the change. With every step they take for our community, they carry the dreams of our ancestors and the promise of a stronger tomorrow," he said.

Looking ahead, the project aims to establish multiple youth-led enterprises and at least 10 sustainable initiatives that will contribute to the prosperity and well-being of Karbi Anglong.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.