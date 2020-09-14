Twelve of 13 members of GST Council preferred the borrowing option

india

Andhra Pradesh (AP) , Bihar, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh (MP), Meghalaya, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh (UP), Uttarakhand and Odisha have opted for the first borrowing option of Rs 97,000 crore to meet the Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue shortfall, while Manipur has preferred the second option of a loan of Rs 2.35 lakh crore, two Union finance ministry officials said.

So far, 13 states have communicated their borrowing options and six states have indicated that they would convey their choice next week, they said requesting anonymity.

The six states are Goa, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh (HP).

At the 41st GST Council on August 27, the Union government gave two borrowing options to states to meet their revenue shortfall of about Rs 2.35 lakh crore in the current financial year.

Two days later, it specified that under the first option, states would not have to pay either principle or interest if they borrow only Rs 97,000 crore to meet the GST revenue shortfall because of implementation bottlenecks.

However, they would have to bear significant interest costs if they choose the larger borrowing option of Rs 2.35 lakh crore that includes revenue shortfalls due to an “act of God”, which is the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

Some states, where opposition parties are in power, such as Delhi, Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal (WB), Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, had initially opposed the Centre’s proposal.

Addressing a press conference on August 30, WB finance minister Amit Mitra had said a huge debt was being thrust on states in the name of “act of God” — a reference to the phrase used by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to describe the Covid-19 pandemic. Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia termed the Centre’s move a “betrayal” of federalism that HT had reported on August 31.

Kerala finance minister (FM) Thomas Isaac had tweeted on August 31, “FMs of Punjab, Delhi, WB, Chhattisgarh,Telengana and Kerala agreed to reject the Centre’s options on GST compensation .Our option: the central government to borrow the entire compensation due regardless of the acts of God, humans or nature , to be paid back by extending the period of cess.”

“Initially, many states, where opposition parties in power, had some reservation related to borrowing. Now, they are weighing their options after the Centre has clarified its commitment to pay the entire compensation. They will also communicate their choices soon,” one of the officials quoted above said. On September 3, Union expenditure and revenue secretaries had met virtually with state finance secretaries to explain how the options would work.

HT on September 9 had reported that following the Centre’s clarification the only option available to states to receive the GST compensation was to borrow. Most states, including some ruled by parties other than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), were likely to opt for the first of the two options offered on August 27.

Isaac had tweeted on September 9, “I welcome the new stance of the Centre that it was never its idea to deny full GST compensation. Glad to be corrected. But deferring half the compensation for better times, ipso facto, is deferring public expenditures to better times. It is the surest way of deferring future good days.”

At the time of introducing the new indirect tax regime in July 2017, the GST law had assured states a 14% increase in their annual revenue for five years (up to 2022) and their revenue shortfall should be made good through the compensation cess levied on luxury goods and sin products such as liqour, cigarettes, aerated water, automobiles, coal and other tobacco products.

States and union territories (UTs) require Rs 3 lakh crore GST compensation in the current financial year, an 82% jump from 2019-20 because of a sharp fall in the tax revenue, as the economy has been severely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant 68-day nationwide lockdown restrictions, the officials said.

According to an official statement released on July 27, the total amount of compensation paid to states and UTs in 2019-20 was Rs 1,65,302 crore, while the total amount of cess collected in that year was Rs 95,444 crore. The lower revenue collection was primarily due to subdued economic growth. India’s gross domestic product (GDP) had slowed to 4.2% in fiscal 2019-20, which is the lowest in 11 years.

The 41st council meeting had taken place in the backdrop of the opinion of the Attorney General (AG) for India on the compensation cess issue, where he had said there was no obligation on the Centre under the GST laws to compensate for the loss of revenue, the officials said.

According to the AG, the GST Council was expected to find ways to meet the shortfall in compensation and not the Central government. “The GST Council offered two options to the states to borrow,” a second official said.

“It was discussed in the recent GST Council meeting that in the current economic scenario it may not be possible to increase tax rates or do rate rationalisation to meet the compensation shortfall. However, borrowing could be an option to address this challenge,” he said.

Even former FM Arun Jaitley had categorically stated that, if required, market borrowing could be an option to compensate in case of a shortfall and later the same can be repaid through the future collection of cess. “Fulfilling the same commitment, the Central government has, time and again, stated that the entitlement of the states would always be for full compensation and the entire compensation sum on account of shortfall in collections of GST will be paid and honoured,” he said.