Two army jawans killed at College of Military Engineering in Pune

india

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 18:42 IST

Two army jawans were killed and at least five others injured in the College of Military Engineering (CME) in Pune when an under construction bailey suspension bridge collapsed on them on Thursday.

The incident happened during a routine exercise in the afternoon when a unit was training on the mobile bridge. The bridge, according to CME officials, is used to scale obstacles in difficult terrain. During the exercise, the bridge collapsed.

The injured army jawans have been taken to nearby Khadki Military Hospital. The jawans who succumbed to injuries belonged to the Electronics and Mechanical Engineering core.

Known to be a premier technical training institution of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army, CME trains officers and jawans of the Army, Services, other defence bodies and friendly foreign countries in engineering and technical subjects including Combat Engineering and CBRN (Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear) protection.

The College also houses cadets training wing, a premier pre-commission training institute for training of cadets under the 10+2 Technical Entry Scheme.

The College traces back its existence to the erstwhile School of Military Engineering (SME) established in 1943 at Roorkee. The set up moved to the present location at Pune in 1948. In view of the increased responsibilities and in keeping with the higher status of the Degree Engineering Courses being conducted by the school, it was re-designated as CME in Nov 1951.

The College is a self contained institution, with complete infrastructure required to train and accommodate all the students and the staff.