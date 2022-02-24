Two arrested in Bengal activist’s murder case

Kolkata: The West Bengal police on Wednesday arrested a home guard and a civic police volunteer in connection with the alleged murder of Indian Secular Front student leader Anish Khan, the state’s DGP said.

Khan was allegedly killed at his residence at Amta, in Howrah district, in the early hours of February 19.

The home guard, Kashinath Bera, and the civic police volunteer, Pritam Bhattacharya, were posted at Amta police station, director general of police Majoj Malviya said at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon even as the student and youth fronts of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) continued their stir in Kolkata and other districts demanding the arrest of the culprits.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also in charge of the home department, said: “I do not know if the charges will be proved in court but the two men have been taken into custody so that they cannot influence the investigation. We want an impartial investigation so that the truth is revealed. I do not want to interfere in any impartial investigation. It is being done becuse allegations have been raised against the police department. The government is very tough. Law will follow its own course.”

Salem Khan, the father of the deceased, had alleged that four men came to his house around 12.30 am on the night of the incident and murdered Anish by throwing him off the roof of the two-storey building.

Anish’s family members also claimed that one of the accused was wearing a police uniform and carrying a rifle while the other three were wearing uniforms used by civic police volunteers.

According to Salem Khan, Anish was thrown from the roof by the three men who went upstairs while the one carrying rifle was waiting downstairs. Salem Khan claimed that these men came looking for his son in connection with a criminal case.

The state police earlier said that Anish was an accused in two criminal cases, of which, one was filed under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Days after protests erupted over Anish’s death, chief minister Banerjee had on Monday formed a special investigation team (SIT) headed by the DGP. The SIT was given 15 days to complete the probe.

Anish’s family however, had demanded a CBI probe into the matter and refused to hand over his phone to the SIT.

Anish actively took part in agitations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Howrah. He alleged on social media two months ago that he was facing threats from local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders for organising a blood donation camp at Amta.

The family had on Tuesday also refused to let the SIT exhume the youth’s body for a second post-mortem examination.

Though members of Anish Khan’s family welcomed Wednesday’s arrests, they stuck to their demand for CBI probe. “I am happy that two men have been arrested, but they should be produced in court. We want the court to supervise the probe and it should be done by the CBI. We don’t have faith in the state police,” said Salem Khan.

When he was shown photos of Bera and Bhattacharya, Khan said, “I am not well. I cannot say if these men came to my house.”

Sabir Khan, Anish’s elder brother also alleged that he received a threat call on Tuesday night. He released an audio clip of a conversation in which a man could be heard telling him that the family would be eliminated if it insists on having a CBI probe. HT could not authenticate the clip.

Sabir also questioned the suspected involvement of the two arrested men. “Were they arrested on the basis of suspicion or, were they really involved in the murder? Is there any proof that they came to our house?” he said.

The chief minister and the DGP said the family was not cooperating with the SIT and thus obstructing the probe.

“Material evidence, such as Anish Khan’s phone, is not being given to the SIT. This is obstruction of justice. The family is being influenced by certain political parties who also moved court,” Malviya said without naming any political party.

The chief minister, too, expressed her unhappiness on Wednesday.

“I grew up through agitations. Don’t teach me how to hold protests. Some political parties are causing inconvenience to common people by blocking roads every day. Kolkata witnessed chaos yesterday. This is unacceptable. The family should cooperate with the police,” said the chief minister while bringing up the issue during a meeting with industrialists. The meeting was aired live on television channels.

Students of Aliah University -- Anish was a former student of the varsity -- blocked the seven-point Park Circus crossing in Kolkata on Saturday and took out a candle light march. A scuffle broke out when the protesters tried to break through police barricades. Similar protests were witnessed at Kolkata’s Presidency University and Jadavpur University over the last two days.

Referring to the demand for CBI probe, Banerjee said the central agency failed to make any breakthrough in numerous important cases, including the theft of Rabindranath Tagore’s Nobel Prize medallion from the museum at Santiniketan in Birbum district in 2004. “Where is the Nobel medallion? Could the CBI arrest anyone for the killing of 14 people at Nandigram in 2007. There are so many cases. The BJP too is raising demands. Was justice delivered at Hathras and Unnao?” Banerjee said, referring to crimes committed in Uttar Pradesh.