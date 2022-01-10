Two Bajrang Dal activists held for U.P. posters, later released

VARANASI: Two Bajrang Dal activists were detained and later released on Saturday for putting up posters on the ghats of Varanasi asking those who did not follow sanatan dharma to stay away, police said on Monday.

On Friday, posters had come up at several ghats of Varanasi which said, “Ganga, ghats of Varanasi and temples here are symbols of Sanatan Dharma, Indian culture and centre of our faith. Those who follow Sanatan Dharma are welcome at the ghats. These are not picnic spots.”

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Kashi unit of Bajrang Dal were named in the posters.

Commissioner of police, A Satish Ganesh identified the two workers as Nikhil Tripathi Rudra and Rajan Gupta.

“A notice was served under 107/16 of CrPC for breaching peace on Friday. Both of them were produced before the court of ACP in reserve police lines (On Saturday). Both of them submitted bonds worth ₹5 lakh each. Thereafter, they were released from the court,” the commissioner said.

Later, Tripathi, who was the Bajrang Dal convenor in Kashi, said he had resigned from his post. “I have resigned... But I am still an active member of Bajrang Dal. I will keep working for the Hindutva as a Hindu activist,” he said.

“This is not a request. This is a warning,” said Tripathi, accepting that the posters had been put up by them. He said that the Bajrang Dal workers would stage a demonstration if people don’t stop using the ghats as a picnic spot.

The Kashi unit of VHP denied any knowledge of the posters. Executive member, Kashi region, Anurag Trivedi, said the ghats were public spaces and nobody could be stopped from entering them.

VHP worker Rakesh Ranjan Tripathi reiterated Trivedi’s stand saying everyone was free to visit the ghats.

Lallu Yadav, senior Samajwadi Party worker echoed those sentiments and said that this is against the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb of Varanasi. Ghats are a public place and anyone can go there and sit.