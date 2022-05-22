Two boys rowing in south Kolkata lake drown after storm: Police
Two school children drowned on Saturday afternoon after the boat in which they were practicing for a rowing event overturned due to the sudden storm in south Kolkata, police said.
Pushan Sadhukan and Souradeep Chatterjee, both aged 14, were students of a reputed school in Kolkata, said a senior police officer.
“They were practicing on Saturday afternoon for the inter-school rowing championship. They won the semi-finals earlier in the day. The final was scheduled to be held on Sunday,” the officer added.
There were many boats in the Rabindra Sarobar lake, in which students and others were rowing. “When the storm hit, they all came back. One boat overturned. There were five persons in the boat. Three swam back. Two couldn’t manage and drowned,” said Chandan Roychowdhury, secretary of Calcutta Rowing Club.
After the two boys were fished out of the water, they were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival, police said.
Kolkata mayor Firhad Hakim and the city’s police commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal rushed to the spot.
Kolkata, along with several districts in southern part of West Bengal, were hit by a storm around 4.30 pm on Saturday. Winds gusting up to 90km per hour hit the city, followed by rains.
At least three other persons were killed in separate incidents during the squall in the districts. While one was killed after being hit by lightning, two others were killed when trees gout uprooted and fell on them.
-
Chandigarh administrator inspects Hallomajra school after reports of inadequacies
UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday visited the Government High School in Hallomajra with UT adviser Dharam Pal and education department officials after reports of a few classes being taken under a tin shed in the sweltering heat. Purohit discussed making a new school in Hallomajra and asked for Class 9 and 10 students to be sent to the government school in Makhan Majra in the meantime.
-
Ludhiana: PESCO staffer booked for supplying contraband to jail inmates
A Punjab Ex-Servicemen Corporation employee has been booked for allegedly supplying contraband to two inmates of Borstal Jail. Superintendent of Borstal Jail, Anu Malik, told police that they had conducted a surprise check on Friday and recovered ₹200, tobacco and six intoxicant pills from inmates Pandav Das and Raj Kumar. During questioning, the duo told them that PESCO employee Jasvir Singh used to smuggle the contraband into the jail and sell it to them.
-
Former U-15 cricketer Gulzar Inder Chahal set for innings as PCA president
Punjab Cricket Association is headed for a major overhaul, with former Under-15 World Cup-winning team member and actor Gulzar Inder Chahal set to become the state body's president replacing noted Punjab industrialist Rajinder Gupta, who resigned from the post last month after completing two terms. The duo is expected to be keenly contributing to PCA in the upcoming season. Hailing from Patiala, Chahal, who was the treasurer of the state Congress party committee for a brief period will be the youngest PCA chief.
-
Chandigarh | 3 booked for impersonating candidates in firemen recruitment test
Three persons were booked after they were caught impersonating candidates during the physical test for firemen posts, conducted at Police Lines, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Saturday. The Chandigarh municipal corporation, in its communique to the UT police, stated that during verification, it was found that the face of candidates Aman, Vikram Singh, and Anand -- all from Haryana -- did not match the photo available on the admit card issued by Panjab University, Chandigarh.
-
Ludhiana MC issues notices to 302 shop owners over non-payment of dues
The Ludhiana municipal corporation has issued notices to 302 shop owners for non-payment of rent and property tax. MC superintendent Vivek Verma said that many shop owners have not paid the rent for the last eight years and property tax since it was imposed by the state government in 2013-14. He added that the properties will be sealed if the owners fail to clear dues.
