Two children among four of Kerala family found dead, suicide suspected: Police

The deceased were identified as 41-year-old a software engineer and Kodungallur native, his wife, their two children, 14 and 7 years old, police said
Police suspect the four family members died of inhaling poisonous gas. (Representational image)
Published on Feb 21, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Thiruvananthapuram:

Four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in their home in Kerala’s Thrissur district on Sunday. Police suspect they died of inhaling poisonous gas.

The deceased were identified as 41-year-old a software engineer and Kodungallur native, his wife, their two children, 14 and 7 years old, police said. They were found dead inside their room on the first floor of the house.

The house was filled with a toxic acid mix of calcium carbonate and zinc oxide, which might have resulted in the deaths, police said, adding they suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Windows and other ventilation points of the house were sealed with adhesive tapes, a police officer said.

When the house remained closed till noon, some neighbours opened the windows and found the four lying on the floor and alerted police. Police also found traces of carbon monoxide in the house.

Relatives of the deceased said the family was in dire financial straits and last week received a notice from banks for non-payment of EMIs, police said. They also said that the couple, who were active on social media, did not make any post or comment in the last week or so.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and the cause of death can be ascertained only after the autopsy results, the officer said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

