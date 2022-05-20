Two constables found dead near police training camp, 2 suspects held in kerala

Bodies of two Kerala policemen missing since Wednesday night were found near Muttikulangara police training camp in Palakkad on Thursday, officers said. Two persons were detained in connection with the mysterious death of policemen.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bodies of head constables, K Mohandas and Ashokan, were found in a paddy field near the police camp by farmers on Thursday morning. Initial reports suggested both of them died of electrocution, a police officer said.

Detained persons told police that they used to set up snares to scare wild boars and both reportedly touched the live wire accidentally. Scared, they dumped their bodies in the field and destroyed snares.

Police said more people might have involved in setting up snares and their statements were not consistent. Police are yet to disclose details of the detained.

The bodies both were found at different spots in the field. Initial reports suggest electrocution led to their deaths.

District police chief R Viswanadh visited the spot and said exact cause can be ascertained only after post-mortem.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police suspect that both might have entered the paddy field for fishing last night and they might have ensnared in the traps meant for wild boars.

Burn marks were also detected in their bodies, said the officer.

Since wild boar attack in agriculture farms is rampant many farmers use dangerous snares to keep them away. But police failed to detect electric wires or connection apparatus at the spot raising enough suspicion that their bodies might have dumped there after death.