Two days after BJP minister and Congress MP spar, Karnataka home minister orders police probe

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra on Wednesday sought a report from police on the failure to anticipate protests at the Ramanagara district event, where Karnataka information technology minister Ashwath Narayana and Congress MP DK Suresh had a face-off on the stage on Monday.

The home minister sought the report to be submitted at the earliest while citing intelligence failure on the part of police to provide adequate security against protesters. Both leaders almost came to blows in the presence of chief minister (CM) Basavaraj Bommai during an event in Ramanagara district.

The event was organised by the state government to unveil the statues of Dr B R Ambedkar and Bengaluru founder Kempegowda. The function was also Bommai’s first event in the district after he took over as the chief minister.

A senior police officer present at the event, pleading anonymity, said, “The problem started when Congress workers walked onto the stage where CM Bommai was sitting and raised slogans supporting Shivakumar. They were also waving black flags before the event started. Police cleared them and the function continued.”

The officer said the probe has been ordered to identify if there was a failure on the police’s part to identify the protests or on the part of Congress workers. The protest had resulted in a standoff between the two leaders.

During his speech, Narayana attacked Congress leaders and questioned the action of party workers who walked onto the stage and shouted slogans. “Is this how you behave when a chief minister comes? Should you shout like this to ruin the district’s reputation? If you are a man, show it in your work. We did not come here to cheat people; we came here to work.”

Following this, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s brother Suresh walked towards Narayana. Seeing this, the MP charging towards him, the minister stopped the speech and got into a heated argument with Suresh. Suresh was joined by Congress’ Bangalore Rural MLC S Ravi, who even tried to throw the mike to stop Narayan from speaking.

“The superintendent of police (SP) of the district has been accused of not making enough security arrangements to prevent the workers from getting on the stage. The SP has said that they had reviewed the security system in advance and created a special team to protect the CM. These claims will be investigated now,” said another officer pleading anonymity.

Meanwhile, five Congress workers were booked for creating ruckus at the event. The police, who didn’t disclose the details of the workers, said that one of them have been booked under the Goonda Act and further probe is on.

Meanwhile, Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra called the incident a public exhibition of muscle power by the Congress leaders. “I condemn the gross misconduct of the Congress leaders at the function organised by the Ramanagara district administration. The Congress leaders’ attempt to manhandle the higher education minister, Dr Ashwath Narayan, in a public meeting is obnoxious. People of Karnataka will not tolerate this kind of culture,” the home minister said in a statement.

DK Shivakumar said that a minister’s arrogance was at display in Ramanagara. “The minister (Narayan) has done everything to make sure that his CM is humiliated in public and this is a part of the conspiracy to bring the CM down (by publicly humiliating him),” said Shivakumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON