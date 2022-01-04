Two engineers suspended for failing to fix potholes in Bengaluru

The chief commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) suspended two executive engineers for majorly lagging behind in meeting monthly pothole-filling targets in their divisions.

Talking to the media, BBMP chief commissioner Gaurav Gupta said on Sunday that apart from the suspensions, four executive engineers have been issued notices over delays in filling potholes.

Suspended executive engineer NS Revanna of the Gandhinagar division could meet 9% of the target given. As per the records, out of the 782 potholes, the engineer had filled 67 potholes as of December 28. CM Shivakumar, in-charge executive engineer of the Yelahanka Zone, was able to achieve only 18% of the total target, which led to his suspension.

Notices have been issued to executive engineers E Ramakrishnappa of Shivajinagar, H T Mohandas of Byatarayanapura, H S Mahadesh of Bommanahalli, and H V Rayappa Reddy of Dasarahalli.

The action came as chief minister Basavraj Bommai on Sunday held a review meeting on the repair works in the city and gave the BBMP a deadline of March 31 to fill potholes on the entire 730 km stretch of roads in Bengaluru.

An official, who was privy to the details of the meeting, said the chief minister told the BBMP that repair works were a priority for the government. He added that 150 engineers will be hired on a contract basis, as the number of wards within the BBMP limits has increased from 198 to 243 after delimitation.

Following the meeting, revenue minister R Ashoka said the chief minister promised an additional grant of ₹1,500 crore to take up road projects under TenderSURE, a web-based tendering system.

Roads stretching at least 2,000 km in the city are damaged or have potholes, according to the state government, which have cost many lives over the years. The revenue minister said on Monday that major roads stretching 1,332 km in the city are damaged because of potholes. Of the 85,791 roads in the over 198 wards in the city, 2653 (or 887 km) are in poor condition by the government’s own admission.

On October 7, the Karnataka high court had pulled up the BBMP for its inability to fill potholes in the city. The court directed the civic agency to ensure that filling up of potholes are taken up at the earliest and submit a status report.

The bench orally observed, “You see potholes only on Kumara Krupa Road, the road in front of seven ministers’ bungalows, the road towards the high court. But you don’t see potholes of other localities, where the common man lives.”

V Ravichandar, an urban expert, said the dug-up roads make Bengaluru look like a “Mohenjo-Daro excavation.”

“Anywhere you drive, it is impossible to drive without potholes. It has become kind of a Mohenjo-Daro excavation city which is perpetually dug up,” the urban expert had earlier told HT.

Badal Nanjundaswamy, a renowned artist, recreated a simulation of an astronaut walking a crater-filled road in September 2019 that was dubbed “moonwalk”, which became global headlines for bringing to light the basic infrastructure challenges of a city that has been called India’s IT, technology, startup and aerospace capital.

Nanjundaswamy has over the years created nearly 50 artworks to get the attention of civic agencies, which include a mermaid in a water-filled pothole, a plastic yet realistic crocodile, a picture of Lord Yama or the god of death according to Hindu mythology painted around an open man-hole, among other pieces of art, that trend online.