india news

Two foreign-controlled mobile cos could face action for violating law: Govt

The CBDT said search action revealed that two companies have made remittances in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of their group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than ₹5,500 crore.
Published on Dec 31, 2021 06:45 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Two foreign-controlled mobile companies could face penalties of more than 1000 crore for not complying with the "regulatory mandate prescribed under the Income-Tax Act, 1961 for disclosure of transactions with associated enterprises", the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said on Friday.

The CBDT said officers of the Income Tax department carried out search and seizure operations across the country on December 21 on premises of “certain foreign-controlled mobile communication and mobile handset manufacturing companies and their associated persons”.

The board said searches were conducted in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan, Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

The search action revealed that two major companies have made remittances in the nature of royalty, to and on behalf of their group companies located abroad, which aggregates to more than 5500 crore. The claim of such expenses does not seem to be appropriate, the CBDT said.

The tax sleeths found evidence with regard to the inflation of expenses, payments on behalf of the associated enterprises that led to the reduction of taxable profits of the Indian mobile handset manufacturing company. Such an amount could be in excess of R.1,400 crore, the I-T department said.

