Two forest officers thrashed in Telangana over tilling land

A mob thrashed two forest officers at Gundalapadu in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Tuesday when they tried to prevent a group of people from tilling forest land for shifting cultivation.

“We found several tribals were tilling the forest land with three tractors. We asked them not to take up any farming in the forest land as it is against the rules. When we seized the tractors, they started attacking us with sticks,” said Bhaskar Rao, one of the officers.

Rao, who along with his colleague, Neelamaiah, suffered head injuries, said about 70 tribal farmers were involved in the attack. “We had to run for our safety and leave the tractors there.”

“We have registered a case against the tribals and are investigating. So far, we have not made any arrests,” said police sub-inspector Suman.

The attack came two days after ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi leader Koneru Krishna Rao attacked forest range officer Chole Anitha with sticks at Sarsala village in Asifabad district on Sunday.

Anitha is recovering at a hospital in Hyderabad. Koneru Krishna Rao resigned as Kothagudem zilla parishad vice-chairman after he was arrested along with 13 others.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 23:39 IST