Uttarkashi, Nine days after the devasting flash flood devoured almost half of Dharali village in Uttarkashi district, demolishing buildings in its bustling market area and sweeping away people, 'Phantom' and 'Coco' have emerged as a ray of hope for people eagerly waiting for a clue about their relatives who went missing after the disaster. Two German Shepherds emerge as ray of hope for kin of those missing in Uttarakhand flash flood

Defying heavy rains, cold winds, dangerous paths, rivers and streams, the two trained German Shepherds of the SDRF keep trying to find life all day in the area where over 60 people are still missing and likely buried under debris.

Using his experience to the fullest, eight-year-old Phantom keeps searching for people under the mounds of debris.

Meanwhile, an intensive search is still underway in the area, officials said.

NDRF Assistant Commandant RS Dhapola said ground penetrating radar is being used to find people who are feared trapped under rubble. He said this electrical detector gives information about any element buried up to 40 metres.

The radar has revealed that people may be buried about eight to 10 feet below the rubble, where debris, several feet high, has accumulated, making removal a challenge.

At some places, digging is being done based on signals received from the GPR, Dhapola said.

District Magistrate Prashant Arya on Thursday inspected an area in Harshil where water has accumulated.

"At present...there is no immediate danger," the DM said.

However, manual work is being done on a war footing to remove the debris obstructing the flow of water.

Owing to the swampy site, deployment of heavy machines is not possible. Resultantly, the administration is carrying out continuous cleaning work with the help of local resources and workers. Instructing the officials to remain vigilant, he said timely reports should be submitted and prior preparation should be ensured to deal with any emergency.

Relief distribution among the affected people continues. However, restoration of road connectivity to Gangotri will take three more days, Arya said. The pilgrimage will remain closed for now, he said.

The road has been closed for the last nine days due to landslides in Dabrani, Songad, Loharinag, Harshil and Dharali.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.