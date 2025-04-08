Two held for harassing women tourists at homestay in Madikeri

Bengaluru: Two men, including a caretaker of a homestay in Madikeri, were arrested for allegedly harassing two women tourists from bengaluru during the early hours of Monday, police said, adding that the homestay’s license might be revoked. Two men, including a caretaker of a homestay in Madikeri, were arrested for allegedly harassing two women tourists. (HT Archive)

“The tourists reached Madikeri after a visit to Ooty and checked into Eeshwara Nilaya homestay on April 5. At around 3 am, the caretaker of the homestay, identified as Praveen (43), began banging on their room door and demanding them to open it. Despite repeated knocks and aggressive behaviour, the women refrained from opening the door, concerned for their safety,” Kodagu superintendent of police K Ramarajan said.

“When they finally opened the door after an hour, they found that all four tyres of their car were punctured. Praveen, along with his alleged accomplice Babu (60), was reportedly responsible for the damage and threats,” he said.

“Following a police complaint, both accused were arrested and charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including section 79 (insult to the modesty of a woman) and Section 351 (criminal intimidation). While Babu was granted bail, while Praveen, a known criminal, was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days,” he said.

The SP said that the homestay owner, Kaverappa, has also been booked, and “we have written to the tourism department seeking cancellation of the property’s license”.