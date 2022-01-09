Two held for killing 2 taxi drivers in 5 hours

Two men wanted for the murder of two cab drivers within a span of five hours on the morning of January 7 have been arrested, police said on Saturday.

Police said the two and their accomplice (yet to be arrested) posed as passengers, strangled the cab drivers and fled with their cellphones and money. Police identified the two arrested men as Akku alias Akash (19) and Junaid (19) – both residents of Anand Parbat in central Delhi. Their accomplice was identified as Pritam. Police have recovered three cellphones that they stole from the victims.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the morning of January 7, the three allegedly murdered two cab drivers in Anand Parbat and Bharat Nagar after booking rides with these cabs.

Shweta Chauhan, deputy commissioner of police (central), said on Friday, around 8.45am, a police team spotted a WagonR car parked on Ramjas Road with a man lying unconscious inside.

“The man was taken to RML hospital, where he was declared brought dead. No injury was visible but he had bled from the mouth. The identity of the deceased was later established as Anil Yadav (48), an Uber cab driver. The mobile phone and wallet of the deceased were missing and the manner of death seemed suspicious. When police contacted his wife, she said Yadav had left home around 6.30am for work,” Chauhan said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While police were investigating the case, they learnt of another murder in north-west Delhi’s Bharat Nagar. The driver, Chhavi Nath, was found dead and his Hyundai i10 was found parked in Gulabi Bagh area, about 4km from Bharat Nagar

“The details of passengers were obtained from the Uber office in Gurugram... We mounted a technical surveillance and arrested Akku and Junaid from near the railway line, Zakhira flyover,” Chauhan said.

The two men admitted to the killings and said they had planned to rob the drivers after posing as passengers to purchase drugs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON