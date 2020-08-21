Two held over ₹2 crore ‘donation’ to AAP ahead of 2014 assembly poll

india

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 23:59 IST

New Delhi: Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Friday arrested two men for allegedly using “fabricated documents and photographs” to form four “shell companies” that were used to make a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the run-up to the 2014 Delhi assembly elections.

The AAP said it is continuing to cooperate with the agencies in their probe and that nothing “amiss” has been found against the party.

OP Mishra, joint commissioner of police (EOW), said that the money trail followed by Delhi Police revealed that the funds for the donation were generated from the account of a company named M/S Antara Purukul Senior Living Limited. “It is a subsidiary company of Max Group,” Mishra said.

The Max Group, a business conglomerate that works in real estate and senior living, said that was dragged into the investigation needlessly, and that it had no long-term association with the two people arrested, who merely did some work for it and were duly paid.

The officer identified the arrested men as Mukesh Kumar and his “employee” Sudhanshu Bansal. “Bansal is a chartered accountant by profession. Kumar is an accommodation entry operator and the mind behind all the four shell companies,” Mishra said.

The two have been arrested under Indian Penal Code sections of cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy.

Police did not specify whether AAP knew about these shell companies, or if the party had any knowledge of any problems with the donation.

“The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is committed to honest and transparent politics and has changed the political discourse in India in the last eight years of its existence. AAP will never compromise on its integrity. This is a six-year-old case, which has been investigated by almost all agencies. So far, nothing amiss has been found against AAP by any of the agencies. AAP has cooperated with all agencies and will continue to cooperate with them,” a party spokesperson said.

The controversy over the Rs 2 crore donation first erupted in 2015, when the AAP Volunteer Action Manch (AVAM), a breakaway faction of AAP led by Karn Singh, alleged that the donations were hawala transactions that were accepted by the party. The AAP dismissed the allegations and said it was open for a probe.

“In February, the Registrar of Companies (ROC) in Delhi started a suo motu enquiry about the donations. They approached us with a complaint on which we had registered an FIR and took up the investigation,” said OP Mishra.

The ROC, in its complaint, alleged that the four companies from which donations were made -- in the form of Rs 50 lakh cheques -- were “bogus” and not located at the addresses according to the ROC’s records, the officer said.

Max said the people involved in the case were not associated directly with the group, and were once hired for a temporary construction job by one of its subsidiaries. “We have been needlessly dragged into this investigation. Antara (M/s Antara Purukul Senior Living Limited) hired a contractor through local contacts in Purukul (a place in Dehradun) for mud excavation for its senior living community. Given the basic nature of the job, it is normal not to do detailed diligence on contractor’s background, or his intended use of payments received from us. We have provided to the police clear proof of the work executed and fairness of payment. We are clear that we have done nothing wrong. We have no other association with the individuals concerned beyond a one-time work contract in the past,” a statement by Max India said.