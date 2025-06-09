Hyderabad, Twenty-two people were on Monday arrested in connection with two incidents of clashes over transportation of cattle and animal carcasses here, police said. Two incidents of clash over cattle transportation in Hyderabad, 22 arrested

The situation was immediately brought under control after the incidents were reported late on Sunday night, they said.

Two groups belonging to different communities allegedly clashed over transportation of cattle at Attapur here resulting in minor injuries to two policemen who tried to disperse them, police said. The clash erupted after a group of people stopped the truck carrying cattle heads late on Sunday night at Attapur and allegedly assaulted its driver.

The police responded quickly and dispersed the crowd. Two police personnel suffered minor injuries after some persons pelted stones, they said, adding the situation is under control. In a separate incident on Sunday night at Jalpally here, another group intercepted two vehicles transporting animal carcasses and remains. The group allegedly assaulted the driver and others and set the vehicles on fire due to which the vehicles were partially burnt, police said.

Four cases were registered in connection with the two incidents and a total of 22 people were arrested 15 pertaining to the incident at Jalpally and seven persons were arrested for the incident at Attapur, police said. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told reporters that after receiving information, police teams reached both the places and dispersed the crowd. "The situation is peaceful and forces are patrolling the areas. Further legal action will be taken against all those involved," the Commissioner said. Those injured in the incident were shifted to hospital. Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order. Further investigation is on.

