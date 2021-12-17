Two LeT terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter

Two terrorists affiliated to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Police said.

A police spokesperson said that acting on a specific input about the presence of terrorists in village Redwani Bala late on Wednesday night, the J&K police along with the Army and the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint cordon and search operation in the area.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The house where the terrorists were hiding was cordoned and an opportunity for surrender was given to them. But they opened indiscriminate fire upon the security forces. Intermittent exchange of fire kept taking place and at around 2.20 am and the two trapped terrorists were killed,” the spokesperson said.

Later in the day, police identified the slain terrorists as Aamir Bashir Dar alias Danish of Kujjar Yaripora and Yousuf Shan of Sursano Hatipora in Kulgam district. Both were ‘C’ category terrorists and affiliated with The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of LeT, police said, adding Dar was active since April.

“Arms and ammunition were recovered from the encounter site,” the spokesperson said, adding that a case has been registered at Qaimoh police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}