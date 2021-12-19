Two Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh

Security forces on Saturday gunned down two women Maoists, collectively carrying a cash reward of ₹6 lakh reward, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, officials familiar with the matter said.

“A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, in Aranpur area, when at around 5.30 am, in a forest near Gonderas village, the encounter started,” Dantewada superintendent of police, Abhishek Pallava, said.

After the encounter ended , bodies of two Maoists, Hidme Kohrame and Pojje, were recovered, police said.

