Two Maoists gunned down in Chhattisgarh

After the encounter ended , bodies of two Maoists, Hidme Kohrame and Pojje, were recovered, police said. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 02:30 AM IST
ByRitesh Mishra, Raipur

Security forces on Saturday gunned down two women Maoists, collectively carrying a cash reward of 6 lakh reward, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, officials familiar with the matter said.

“A team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Naxal operation, in Aranpur area, when at around 5.30 am, in a forest near Gonderas village, the encounter started,” Dantewada superintendent of police, Abhishek Pallava, said.

After the encounter ended , bodies of two Maoists, Hidme Kohrame and Pojje, were recovered, police said.

